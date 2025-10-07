Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Rodrigo De Zubiria
15h

Adding to the tragedy only a handful will read this condemning report. Thank you Mr. Ritter for your courage and leadership.

Reply
Den Arto
15hEdited

One point that Scott misses is that IDF soldiers speak out about how it was an inside job.

IDF pulled back the day before and waited 6 HOURS before returning.

A single helicopter gunship could have ended it all in 5 minutes.

Hamas was aided and abetted by the IDF to breach an unbreachable wall.

It is all described in painful detail in this documentary:

https://rumble.com/v4l4oqw-october-7-was-an-inside-job-documentary-2024.html

Reply
