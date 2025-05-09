Scott Ritter Extra

Scott Ritter Extra

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marty hahn's avatar
marty hahn
20h

Excellent work and, historically, spot on. Scott has given us an excellent review of why Russia made D-Day successful. Thanks, Skipper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
T Kosse's avatar
T Kosse
19h

I love it when you bring a historical focus to one of your posts. This was excellent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture