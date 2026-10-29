“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

These words, part of a larger address entitled “Citizenship in a Republic”, delivered by Theodore Roosevelt at the Sorbonne, in Paris, France on 23 April 1910, resonate in the heart of every man and woman who has ever stepped into the arena of life to attempt the impossible in the defense of a just cause.

This is especially true in these times where the polarization of societies has created not just a black-versus-white, right-versus-wrong perspective, but perspectives that are being deliberately manipulated so that black is portrayed as right, and wrong portrayed as right.

The manipulation of facts, and the distortion of history, by those who seek to profit from such manipulations is one of the great injustices of our time, an injustice that is magnified and sustained in the age of digital information by forces specifically designed for such an outcome.

Today is the first day of a three-day humanitarian mission in and around the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson Oblast, one of four territories which were incorporated into the Russian Federation in September 2022 following referendums conducted in keeping with the notion of a people’s right of self-determination, as expressed in the Charter of the United Nations.

In Ukraine and the collective West, these referendums have been widely condemned as illegal, and the Russian rule over these territories illegitimate. Alongside the condemnation of these acts comes the vilification of anyone associated with Russia’s efforts to better the lives of those civilians who have been impacted by the ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine over the final status of these territories and the larger question of Ukraine’s status in a post-conflict world.

Much has been written about the role played by First Lady Melania Trump in facilitating the diplomacy that has led to the Oleshky ceasefire. And the pro-Ukrainian media in the West has paid sufficient attention to the Ukrainian Ombudsman for Human Rights, Dymyto Lubinets, in his role as the chief Ukrainian negotiator.

But there is another actor on this stage who cannot be ignored—Yana Lantratova, the Russian Ombudsman for Human Rights.

Yana first came to my attention in August 2025, when she was serving as a member of the Russian Duma, representing the people of Chelyabinsk. We sat down for an interview, where I became aware of her story, and the inherent courage and righteousness of this young lady.

The interview was well received when it was first published back in August 2025.

Since then Yana’s courage and personal character has been on display under the most trying of circumstances—shortly after she was appointed the Ombudsman for Human Rights by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainians attacked the college dormitory in Starobilsk, killing 21 students.

Yana took the lead in responding to this atrocity, bringing world attention to the crimes of Ukraine and comfort to those victims who survived the attack.

She has since then turned her attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis throughout the zone of the Special Military Operation, trying to bring relief to the families trapped in villages, towns and cities along the frontline.

The Oleshky ceasefire is a direct byproduct of her efforts.

Yana has spent much of her life since 2014 standing in the arena that is the conflict in the Donbas and New Russian territories, putting her life and livelihood on the line in defense of those who are unable to defend themselves.

For this she has been sanctioned by the West and labeled a criminal by Ukraine.

But the reality is she is the bravest of souls, a woman who has “spent herself in a worthy cause”, her faced “marred by dust and sweat and blood.”

She is a hero for our times.

It is for this reason that I am re-publishing the August 2025 interview with Yana Lantartova.

I got to know her as the remarkable human being she is by engaging in this conversation.

And I think it is time for the world to get to know her as well.

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