Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
13h

Magnificent testimony by 🕊️Yana and well-done interview by Scott, for the world to see and hear. It will be a glorious addition in your next collection of stories of unknown 😇heroes in our day🙏♥

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
13h

😀Thanks Big 😃

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