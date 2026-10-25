Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
1dEdited

One of my favourite authors documenting the Western evil agenda and excistence now manifesting itself in Ukraine, Middle East etc. as wars and in Europe as sanctions against sovereign nations and persons like Iran, Russia and Jauques Baud.

Psychopaths are running politics (military force and fiscal sanctions from banks is the extreme consequence of politics) and of course the mainstream media (MSM) in Europe, EU and NATO and the western hemisphere. Without controlling the MSM and brainwashing and gaslighting the western population, this could never have happened without public support.

So there are many in politics and media who are responsible for horrific crimes against humanity.

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Hans Georg Braunschweiler's avatar
Hans Georg Braunschweiler
1d

being a Swiss I highly appreciate your work. It is a shame that an American has to do what we Swiss should stand up for. What happened to this once brave country? Instead of marching to Brussels our politicians want to even join EU!

Since we already did some spending, is there anything else we can do?

HG. Braunschweiler

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