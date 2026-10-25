On Saturday, October 24, I travelled to Brussels, Belgium. My mission: to interview Jacques Baud, the retired Swiss Colonel and veteran intelligence officer sanctioned by the European Union for telling the truth about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Jacques and I met in the home of one of his friends and close supporters, and over the course of several hours engaged in a wide ranging conversation about his life and work, and the consequences of being sanctioned by the European Union, accused of being a Russian propagandist.

The interview, recorded by my daughter, Victoria and edited by Alexandra Madornaya, will be released in two parts.

Part One will explore the life and times of Jacques Baud, tracing his work as a Swiss Strategic Intelligence Officer, United Nations Peacekeeper, and NATO Humanitarian specialist. This interview underpins the reality that Jacques Baud is the furthest thing from a Russian propagandist. Trained in the US and UK, Jacques is an intelligence professional whose objectivity and adherence to fact-based analysis is backed by a track record of proven performance at the highest levels of international policy making.

Part Two will dive into Jacques writing and podcasts done after retirement. It is work that had him targeted by the European Union for sanctions which, when taken at face value, were tantamount to a death sentence. In a recent review of his case by the European Union, Jacques’ sanctions were extended. The reason why? He was too neutral and too objective in his assessments, and as such his work would help Russia and hinder the European Union.

Condemned to die because he was too objective, and too neutral.

It is my honor and privilege to publish these interviews, and to further the work of Jacques Baud, a heroic man on the frontlines of the fight for free speech.

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