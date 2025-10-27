The Genatsvale Restaurant on Arbat Street, Moscow

If this sounds like the set up to a classic joke, it isn’t.

It’s just the reality of Moscow, the capital city of Russia, which possesses some of the most vibrant and diverse nightlife in the world.

And, over the course of one magical weekend in October, during the occasion of RT’s 20 Anniversary, the wonderful diversity of Moscow was enhanced by the presence of thousands of foreign guests who were flown in to help celebrate this important milestone.

I was fortunate enough to be included in this company.

The Genatsvale Restaurant on Arbat Street is a Moscow social landmark. The term “genatsvale” is a very special phrase in Georgian that cannot be fully translated in English. It loosely means, “Let me take your burden if you are ever in need,” or “I give myself to you,” and is like saying “I love you” to a close friend or family member.

As soon as one enters the environs of the Genatsvale Restaurant you can feel the love of its owner, Mamuka Pipia, a Georgian businessman and entrepreneur who has made Moscow his home for the past three-plus decades. Mamuka also serves as the International Secretary of the Solidarity for Peace Party, where he works tirelessly in the cause of restoring full diplomatic, economic and cultural ties between Georgia and Russia. His work in this regard has produced important results—in 2024, Mamuka helped spearhead legislation in Russia which led to the restoration of air traffic between Georgia and Russia, as well as visa-free travel between the two nations by their respective citizens.

I originally met Mamuka in August, during my week of “Citizen Diplomacy” conducted in concert with the National Unity Club, of which Mamuka is a member. Mamuka had graciously agreed to convert one of the Genatsvale dining halls into an impromptu studio from which I could conduct a series of “fireside chats” with notable Russian personalities. He also provided the hospitality of his restaurant to the members of the Club and I, keeping us well fed throughout what was a grueling week of interviews.

Traditional Georgian food

But dining at a Georgian restaurant is unlike any other dining experience in the world, especially when you’re in the role of invited guest of a Georgian host.

The Georgian table is a unique combination of sights, smells, tastes, and sound. It is an all-encompassing journey through a gastronomic wonderland where “no thank you” always means more food will be put on your plate. And the food never seems to end, exotic-sounding dishes made from the best ingredients in the world—Khachapuri, the traditional Georgian dish of cheese-filled bread (it comes in several variations, depending on where in Georgia you are at, Khinkali, a kind of dumpling made of twisted knobs of dough, stuffed with spiced meat or vegetables, and Satsivi, a dish made of chicken cooked in a garlic-walnut sauce, are just a sample of the appetizers that one will be plied with upon being seated at the Georgian table. Then comes the meat, piles and piles of it: lamb, chicken, beef, in every possible grilled configuration known to mankind.

Then more intermediary appetizers—Seleguni cheese, Ghomi (Georgian cornbread), Lobio (Georgian beans), and more.

Then more meat.

But the Georgian table is about so much more than food. It is about conversation, laughter, tears, embraces, and music, and dancing.

And drinking and toasting.

The Georgian table is an all-encompassing experience.

The Georgian table is the living embodiment of the meaning of the Georgian word “genatsvale”.

And the Genatsvale Restaurant is the epitome of what the word “genatsvale” means.

The fact that such a unique Georgian culinary and cultural experience is in the center of Moscow is no accident—Georgia and Russia have a long and complicated history that dates to the 15th century, when the once-unified Christian Kingdom of Georgia had fragmented into smaller states that were vulnerable to the expansive Islamic Ottoman and Persian empires. The shared Orthodox Christian faith between Georgia and Russia laid a foundation for early diplomatic contacts, culminating in 1783 when Russia and Georgia signed the Treaty of Georgievsk establishing the Russian protectorate over the East Georgia. Continued hostility with Iran and Turkey led to the annexation of Georgia into Russia in 1801. This kingdom included the territory known as Shida Kartli, which encompasses what is today known as South Ossetia, and was included in this territory. Other Georgian principalities followed; in 1803 Mingrelia became a subject of Russia, in 1804 it was Imeretia and Guria, and in 1810 – Abkhazia. The victory of Russia in the Russian-Turkish war of 1877-1878 saw the Georgian territory of Adjara, which had fallen to the Ottomans in the 16th century, finally brought returned to Georgian control, albeit under Russian rule.

The integration of Georgia into the Russian Empire was not seamless—the resentment on the part of Georgian nobility at what they deem the betrayal of the Russian Tsars to honor commitments about retaining Georgian continuity when it came to the direct governance of Georgian territories provided a major blemish when it came to Russian-Georgian integration. With the collapse of the Romanov dynasty, and with it the Russian Empire, in 1917, Georgia, along with the other Transcaucasian territories that had been incorporated into greater Russia—Armenia and Azerbaijan—declared its independence. But this moment was short lived, as the Red Army of Bolshevik Russia seized control, and Georgia was incorporated into the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, initially as a state within the Transcaucasian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic, and in 1936 a Soviet republic on its own.

Joseph Stalin, born Ioseb Jughashvili, was a Georgian, as were Lavrentiy Beria, Vsevolod Merkulov and Sergo Goglidze (all senior Soviet security officers who were purged after Stalin’s death in 1953.) More than 700,000 Georgians served in the Red Army during the Second World War, and more than 190,000 lost their lives. My wife’s family, the Khatiashvili’s, lost several men in the war, including a boy of 18 whose remains were buried in a mass grave in Poland. Her grandfather was a Soviet doctor who accompanied the Red Army into Berlin in 1945.

It is notable that it was Georgian, Meliton Kantaria, and Russian, Mikhail Egorov, who raised the Banner of Victory over the Reichstag in May 1945.

The flag raising over the Reichstag, May 1945

During the Great Patriotic War around 30,000 Georgians fought on the side of Nazi Germany. While most of these Georgians were former officers and soldiers in the army of the short-lived Georgian Republic who fled to Europe when the Red Army took over in 1921, their ranks included several thousand Georgians from the Red Army who had been taken prisoner by the Germans after the invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1941. The Georgian Legion, as this formation was known, became a symbol of anti-Soviet/anti-Russian sentiment among Georgians in diaspora, and continues to exist to this day in Ukraine.

The reality, however, is that most of the Georgian people had thoroughly integrated themselves into Soviet life, serving in the military, being educated in Soviet universities, and working as part of the Soviet nomenklatura. At the time of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, more than 130,600 ethnic Georgians were living in Russia. And after the collapse of the Soviet Union, in 1992, a combination of complex political developments and economic difficulties in Georgia led to a significant Georgian migration into the Russian Federation.

Two of these “complex political developments” involved the territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, both of which sought independence from Georgia following the breakup of the Soviet Union that resulted in fierce fighting that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

It turned out that Mamuka and I had several things in common. We had both married Georgian women, and both of our wives are linked to the Shonia family from Kutaisi (Margarita, Mamuka’s wife, is herself a Shonia, while my wife’s mother, Lamara, was a Shonia.) Both Mamuka and Marina were born and raised in Sukhumi, the capital city of Abkhazian Georgia.

And both lost their childhood homes in the aftermath of the 1992-93 Abkhazian War, Mamuka taking refuge in Moscow, and Marina’s parents coming to live with us in the US (Marina’s brother, like Mamuka, moved to Moscow, where he got married and raised a family as a citizen of Russia.)

One of the issues that will need to be resolved as part of the “normalization” of relations between the US and Russia will be the status of Georgia. Like Ukraine, Georgia sought to align itself with the West following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and in 2008 initiated steps that would lead to the amendment of the Georgian Constitution to make a pathway to Georgian membership in NATO and the European Union a matter of law. The trigger event for this action was the short but violent Russian-Georgian War of August 2008, triggered when the Georgian military moved to bring the territory of South Ossetia, which had been existing in a quasi-independent fashion since 1992 under the protection of Russian peacekeeping forces stationed there as part of a peace agreement reached between Russia, Georgia, and South Ossetian separatists. This military adventure ended badly for Georgia, which saw its army routed on the field of battle by superior Russian forces, and saw the Russian government recognize the independence of both Abkhazia and South Ossetia from Georgia as a result.

When I arrived in Moscow to attend the RT 20th Anniversary Gala, I made it a point to call Mamuka and arrange a meeting (it turned out Mamuka had tickets to the event as well.) I wanted Mamuka to meet Judge Andrew Napolitano and Larry Johnson, two fellow Americans who were with me in Moscow, so we agreed to gather at the Genatsvale Restaurant on Saturday evening. A Georgian table is not a Georgian table, however, without a sizable gathering of friends and family, so by the time the Judge, Larry and I arrived, we had quite the ensemble assembled. In addition to Mamuka, his wife Margarita, and the three Americans, we had Alexander Kazakof, a member of the National Unity Club, and Natalia, an interpreter who had helped with the interview Judge Napolitano and Larry Johnson had done earlier that afternoon with Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Minister. Mamuka had also invited two RT produces, Margo and Daria, and I was joined by Alexandra Madornaya, the producer of The Russia House.

Fridon Injia at the Georgian Parliament

Mamuka had invited one other guest: Fridon Injia, the Chairman of the Samegrelo Council of Elders and a former Member of the Parliament of Georgia. Fridon was in Moscow to hold discussions with the Georgian diaspora about how Georgia should preserve and strengthen its relationship with Russia. Fridon strongly believed that Georgia needed to establish a direct official dialogue with the Russian Federation, the sooner the better. The work of Fridon and the other Georgians in diaspora was complicated by the current domestic political reality transpiring

The domestic political situation inside Georgia could not be ignored, given the strong anti-Russian bias that existed amongst the pro-Western opposition to the ruling Georgian Dream government. Fridon and others were critical of Georgian Dream’s perceived tolerance of the anti-Russian opposition, which they viewed as a destructive force inside Georgia.

For Fridon and the other members of the Georgian diaspora, dialogue with Russia was not a sign of weakness, but rather a mature position based on the interests of Georgia. But around the Georgian table that had been assembled at the Genatsvale restaurant, the issue wasn’t so much the theory of Georgian-Russian dialogue, but rather the precise topics that needed to be discussed. Fridon, like Mamuka and me (via Marina), all had a personal stake in the issue of Abkhazia. Fridon was in Sukhumi up until the moment it fell and was part of the tragic escape through the Kodori Gorge that took so many lives of the Georgians who had to flee for their lives when Sukhumi fell.

Georgians escaping Sukhumi, October 1993

The Georgian table fell silent as I recounted the experiences of Marina’s father, Bidzina, who at the age of 63 found himself drafted into the Sukhumi garrison along with the other faculty members of the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture and given the task of guarding the Kelasuri River bridge, which marked the southern border of the city of Sukhumi. I told how Bidzina had been amongst the last of the bridge’s defenders, keeping open the last escape route for the Georgian citizens of Sukhumi fleeing the advance of the Abkhazian rebels and their allies until he ran out of ammunition. Then and only then did Bidzina join the stream of wretched humanity that trekked more than 250 kilometers over the coastal Caucasus mountain range, through the treacherous Chuberi Pass during an unexpected blizzard that left many elderly and young dead from exposure to the elements.

Fridon asked if Bidzina had mentioned the helicopters that had been dispatched by Georgian authorities to help with the evacuation. Yes, I replied, Bidzina did speak of the helicopters, noting that one had crashed shortly after taking off with a load of refugees, killing all 15 persons aboard.

Fridon then said that he was the man responsible for this airlift, having personally gone to Ukraine to assemble a squadron of 17 Mi-8 helicopters, flown by Ukrainian pilots, which over the course of several days in October 1993 made 291 flights that rescued 7,643 Georgian refugees left stranded in the mountains.

Fridon’s words caused us all to pause and reflect on the reality that, in Georgia’s moment of greatest need, it was Ukraine that came to their assistance.

Seated to my right during this entire conversation was Margo, a producer from RT who specialized in packaging stories about Russia for international consumption. She had quietly listened as Fridon and I recounted the tragedy of Sukhumi. When Fridon’s revelation about the role played by Ukraine in rescuing Georgian refugees prompted a pause in our discussion, she weighed in on the topic of refugees.

“I was also a refugee,” she said. “In August 2008 my family and I were driven out of our home in Tskenvali (the capital of South Ossetia) by the fighting that accompanied the Georgian army as it advanced.” Margo went on to describe the plight of some 30,000 South Ossetians who, like the Georgians of Sukhumi, had been driven from their ancestral homes because of an advancing enemy force. “All we had was the clothes of our backs and what we could throw into small bags we carried with us.” Margo was a newly married bride at the time, a South Ossetian woman who viewed the Georgian military as the enemy. “We were saved by the Russians,” she said. “They provided us with security, food and shelter, and helped us evacuate through the mountains into North Ossetia.”

South Ossetians escaping Tskenvali, August 2008

The similarity between the predicament of the Georgians fleeing Sukhumi and the South Ossetians fleeing Tskenvali was apparent to everyone seated around the Georgian table that evening. Fridon and I had been emphasizing the fact that there could not be normalized relations between Russia and Georgia without an equitable resolution of the Abkhazian issue. It suddenly dawned on me that the issue was even more complex than I had thought. I turned to Margo and asked her if she ever thought Georgians and South Ossetians could ever live together as citizens of the same land, meaning Georgia.

She hesitated for a moment, catching her thoughts, before responding.

“Georgians and South Ossetians have lived together, side by side, for many years. We know each other. We have married into each other’s families. This fighting and forced separation is not natural. It is not who we are.”

From left to right: Mamuka, Daria, Margo, and the Author seated at the Georgian Table

She paused and then continued. “There is, of course, political questions that must be answered, and to which there may be no apparent answer. This is a matter for politicians. But as far as the people are concerned, Georgians and South Ossetians will have no problem living together in peace, because this is the natural state of our relations.”

The term “genatsvale” is a very special phrase in Georgian that cannot be fully translated in English. It loosely means, “Let me take your burden if you are ever in need,” or “I give myself to you,” and is like saying “I love you” to a close friend or family member.

As Margo’s words sunk in, there, in the Genatsvale Restaurant, seated among the cornucopia of delicacies that comprised Mamuka’s Georgian table, the unspoken emotions that made the term “genatsvale” what it is were absorbed into the being of all present, lifting the burden of war and conflict from our persons, and replacing it with the kind of love that humanity is supposed to have for one another, but which is all too often lacking in our daily existence.

Margo reminded us that we are all, in the end, the same.

Fridon looked at her and smiled.

“Shen genatsvale.”

You are “genatsvale.

And the Georgian table was perfect.

