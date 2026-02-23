Real Scott Ritter

This is EXTREMELY SERIOUS. Here is Scott's X post 10 hours ago:

The Ukrainians struck Votkinsk.

They hit a metallurgical fabrication workshop.

Votkinsk produces critical elements Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrence force.

The intelligence that enabled this attack came from the CIA and MI-6.

Russia’s future is in its own hands.

The ongoing US-brokered negotiations are simply a subterfuge to enable Ukraine to do the dirty work for Russia’s true enemies.

Stop negotiating with Ukraine.

Eliminate Bankova.

And put Europe on notice that next NATO-assisted attack on strategic Russian infrastructure will be the last.

The US withdrew from the INF and New START treaties.

The US is building up its strategic nuclear capabilities while Ukraine destroys Russia’s.

It’s time for Russia to implement the Karaganov Doctrine.

And to understand with Witkoff-Dmitriev economic cooperation fantasy is just cover for a hybrid war being waged by the US that seeks to develop a fifth column inside Russia the purpose of which is to collapse Russia from within.

Votkinsk was attacked.

Russia had better wake up.

Or it may not be here tomorrow.

Can you imagine if the reverse were happening to the US? If the US was in a war with Mexico, and Russia supplied Mexico with cruise missiles that hit - some US strategic ballistic manufacturing site? How would the US react?

How do you respond to a bully on a playground? By giving in to his demands? By acting weak?

