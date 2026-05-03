Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

Come February 28th 2030...El Trumpo verses Iran begins its fifth year. No one expected it would last this long. But $3 trillion later, then end is NOT in sight. Three billion have starved to death but never mind that, Muskrat has a 6 Trillion dollar net worth. It all evens out. As oil is now $550/barrel but who drives anymore?

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Jerry Tyler-Smith's avatar
Jerry Tyler-Smith
2d

So good to know you are back at the helm! Trusting that baby Marceline Salome is doing well?

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