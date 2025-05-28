The End of Capitalism?
Capitalism had won. But had it?
Adam Smith once sang the praises of the “invisible hand”, the notion that when an individual pursues his self-interest under conditions of justice, he unintentionally promotes the good of society. Smith derived this theory based upon his belief that there existed inherent principles within man which interested him in the fortune of others which made rendering their happiness a priority for achieving happiness himself, even though he gained no other benefit from doing so.
In this way, Smith viewed capitalism as a force of good for society.
Karl Marx took the opposite approach when it came to assessing capitalism, viewing it as a revolutionary economic system that, while unleashing unprecedented productivity and innovation, carried within it the seeds of its own destruction.
Capitalism, Marx believed, lured society in with false promises of prosperity before consuming everything in its path.
What kind of Capitalism do you believe in? Regular or Vampire Capitalism?
By looking up Adam Smith online, the first thing that caught my attention is that he was an Economist & Philosopher in the Age of Enlightenment in the dark ages of Europe, 1700’s.
Religion is a small aspect of philosophy they studied. From what I recall in my college studies, ppl of enlightenment era were highly knowledgeable in the matters of logic, ethics, higher consciousness, deeper understating of man’s nature and his inherent divinity. They were deeply Spiritual & attuned to God the Creator and understood the inherent Union of Creation & Creator as One.
They were able to make distinction btwn - the ‘self’ (ego/ body as separate from God and others) vs
- the ‘Self’ (higher consciousness), soul of man vs
- the ‘SELF’: or SPIRIT, the Creator & Created forever as ONE.
“Intention” is everything: it’s not WHAT we do but WHY we do it.
Perhaps From a higher consciousness stand, Adam Smith was correct. And his “intent” was vastly different from that of imperialists, atheistic, ego driven view of whose motives are tainted by greed, control, domination &supremacy.
It’s Capitalism vs Vampire Capitalism!
I’m not an economist, have little knowledge of economic theories, but I know systems are only as good as the intentions of those who implement them.
Look forward to reading your article in full!