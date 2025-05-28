Real Scott Ritter

Missy
11hEdited

Scott, I’m a substack subscriber of yours and my $210 per yr membership is not due till late August. I’m also a generous donor member of your ‘ask the inspector’ channel and yet to read this article I’m rerouting to your “Russia House” channel on Telegram which requires additional subscription payment. Why?

What kind of Capitalism do you believe in? Regular or Vampire Capitalism?

Missy's avatar
Missy
10hEdited

By looking up Adam Smith online, the first thing that caught my attention is that he was an Economist & Philosopher in the Age of Enlightenment in the dark ages of Europe, 1700’s.

Religion is a small aspect of philosophy they studied. From what I recall in my college studies, ppl of enlightenment era were highly knowledgeable in the matters of logic, ethics, higher consciousness, deeper understating of man’s nature and his inherent divinity. They were deeply Spiritual & attuned to God the Creator and understood the inherent Union of Creation & Creator as One.

They were able to make distinction btwn - the ‘self’ (ego/ body as separate from God and others) vs

- the ‘Self’ (higher consciousness), soul of man vs

- the ‘SELF’: or SPIRIT, the Creator & Created forever as ONE.

“Intention” is everything: it’s not WHAT we do but WHY we do it.

Perhaps From a higher consciousness stand, Adam Smith was correct. And his “intent” was vastly different from that of imperialists, atheistic, ego driven view of whose motives are tainted by greed, control, domination &supremacy.

It’s Capitalism vs Vampire Capitalism!

I’m not an economist, have little knowledge of economic theories, but I know systems are only as good as the intentions of those who implement them.

Look forward to reading your article in full!

6 more comments...

