Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
15h

I think the evidence you already pointed out is where you will find the answer to Alexander's detainment. Both of you approached by your separate governments on the same day? No coincidence. I'm concerned about anyone in Russia that collaborates with a government such as ours for any reason. Please keep us posted on any developments.

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LIONEL VIDA's avatar
LIONEL VIDA
14h

You said: "I know that there is a new head of the Supreme Court in Russia and that he is carrying out reforms aimed at securing the independence of the judicial system.” I say: 1) There is none in the UK where the one-voice doctrine which has imprisoned young protesters who are trying to stop the genocide in Palestine. 2) Will judge Hellerstein be under the same doctrine to keep the sovereign head of state, Venezuelan Leaders Nichola and Cilia as political hostages in a US jail?

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