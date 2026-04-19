Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Doriane Salem's avatar
Doriane Salem
6h

I am willing to undergo quite a bit of pain for Iran to teach the U.S. once and for all to mind its own business and take care of its own citizens!

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
6h

One can hardly call it incompetence when it’s long been understood this would be the natural consequence of this course of action. We can only assume that this outcome is what they want.

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