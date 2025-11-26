Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marya's avatar
Marya
4h

Thank you so much for the work you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
6h

Scott Ritter - your vision for peace between USA and Russia is unique and is to be admired and respected by all. You passionately accomplish your goals with precision like a top-trained Marine.

I am so thankful that after every trip, you persevere and publish your travels in a "story-telling" format so that we in the West can picture ourselves in those settings and "feel the Russian soul".

I hope your daughter's wedding was glorious.

Garnet's comments were excellent. You made an effective team.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture