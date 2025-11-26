The Author (left), joined by Garland Nixon (center) and Konstantin Antipin, at the November 9 book launch

When I received my new passport, back on July 15 (a quick reminder—the US government had seized my passport back in June 2024 for the purpose of preventing my being able to travel to Russia), I was determined to make visiting Russia my first trip. I specifically timed the trip so that it fell on the first anniversary of the FBI executing a search warrant of my home, seizing my personal electronics based upon a statement of probable cause that postulated that I was willingly and knowingly serving as an unregistered agent of the Russian government. The accusation was absurd. However, the actions taken by the FBI and Department of Justice, which included empaneling a federal grand jury for the purpose of bringing forward criminal charges, were intended to intimidate me into silence.

I refused to play that game, instead aggressively advocating for arms control between the US and Russia to reduce the threat of nuclear war under the guise of what I termed Operation DAWN. Part of the multi-faceted approach taken under the Operation DAWN umbrella to increase public awareness of the threat of nuclear weapons was a book I wrote for that purpose, Highway to Hell: The Armageddon Chronicles, 2015-2024. This book was published by Clarity Press in the Spring of 2025.

During my August trip to Russia, I used the English language version of Highway to Hell to help promote awareness of the nuclear issue. This largely proved to be effective in making the Russian audience aware of the threat posed by nuclear weapons. But it quickly became evident that to have a broader conversation, the book would need to be presented to the Russian people in their own language.

My producer for The Russia House with Scott Ritter, Alexandra Madornaya, arranged a meeting with Konstantin Antipin, the editor of the Russian publishing house Konzepual. After discussing the book and my vision, Konstantin agreed to publish the book in time for my November visit to Russia.

My goal for November was to use the Russian language edition of Highway to Hell as a vehicle for a broader discussion of the nuclear threat that I would have with the Russian people and government. I planned on jump starting my visit with a public launch of the Russian language edition of Highway to Hell on the evening of November 9, held in a reception hall at the historic Central House of Writers, in downtown Moscow. The presentation was made to an audience of around 80 handpicked people, including those I believed would be able to help my message resonate more effectively amongst the Russian people and government.

Back in August, I had been asked to write letters to a number of senior Russian officials, including the President, the Foreign Minister, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, as well as the President of Belarus and the former Russian President, Dmitri Medvedev, requesting interviews. I was told at the time that there was a very good chance for most, if not all, of the interviews being granted. But then came Alaska, and the decision by the Russian government to freeze all interviews in order not to generate any publicity that could interfere with the broader objectives of the Trump-Putin summit. I was specifically told that if I were to come back in November, that these requests would be able to be accommodated then.

I also submitted a request, through two major Russian media outlets, for interviews and tours that would shine a light on the consequences of the decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the INF Treaty. One of the themes I wanted to explore was how the decision by the United States to withdraw from the INF Treaty in August 2019 had manifested itself regarding the development and deployment of INF-capable weapons systems used by the Russian military today.

The United States government had accused Russia of violating the terms of the INF Treaty and specifically named the 9M729 missile as the weapon that was in violation. On January 23, 2019, Russia publicly displayed the 9M729 missile for the first time. Lt. Gen Mikhail Matveevsky, chief of the Russian missile and artillery forces, declared that the 9M729 missile features a more powerful warhead and improved guidance system over the previous 9M728 model. It did not, however, have an increased range.

I was interested in learning about the status of the 9M729 missile today. The United States claimed that the 9M729 possessed a range greater than the 500 kilometers permitted under the treaty. I asked to receive a briefing about the 9M729 missile, and, if possible, conduct a tour of a 9M729-equipped unit, to help demonstrate that the system was, in fact, a treaty compliant weapon under the INF Treaty

The issue of arms control, I pointed out, was central to any prospect of improved US-Russian relations. It was therefore critical that the American public be as well informed as possible about the factors that led the United States government to withdraw from the INF Treaty. This is especially true if Russia was not in violation of the INF Treaty.

A briefing about, and a tour of, the 9M729 missile, I believed, would help resolve this point.

I also brought up the Oreshnik missile.

On November 21, 2024, Russia delivered a strike on a Ukrainian military industrial facility using a new INF-capable missile, the Oreshnik. On August 1, 2025, President Putin announced that the Oreshnik missile had entered serial production. On August 4, 2025, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that Russia no longer considered itself bound by the restrictions of the INF Treaty, and that the Oreshnik missile would enter operational service with the Russian military.

As President Putin highlighted in his statement of November 21, 2024, the development and deployment of the Oreshnik missile was a direct consequence on the decision made by the United States government to withdraw from the INF Treaty in August 2019.

Today the American public remains largely ignorant of the new reality that exists in terms of the balance of power in Europe that has emerged with the development and deployment of the Oreshnik missile.

In the early 1980’s, when the Soviet Union deployed the analogous SS-20/RSD-10 Pioneer missile, public opinion in both the United States and Europe was mobilized in support of arms control that helped create the political conditions under which the INF Treaty was able to be successfully negotiated and implemented by the United States government.

I believed it was critical that the United States government avoid policies that could lead to a nuclear arms race in Europe, and the dangers that would accrue as a result. It was therefore imperative, in my opinion, that the United States government embrace policies which reduce the threat posed by INF-capable missiles. The ability of the American public to rally around such a policy, however, was and is hampered by the lack of information about the Oreshnik missile system and its capabilities.

To help inform the American public about the reality of the Oreshnik missile and the need for policies which would mitigate against its future use against targets in Europe, I requested that consideration be given for providing me with a briefing about, and a tour of, the Oreshnik missile system during my visit to Russia.

I submitted one request in September and followed up with a second in October. By the time of my arrival in November, the jury was still out. Planning for a best-case scenario, I extended my November trip by an additional five days to provide opportunities for either some high-level interviews, the missile tours, or both.

As we now know, serious back-channel talks between the US and Russia were initiated in late October, which once again had a chilling effect on my ability to conduct the requested interviews, which would have focused on the very issues being sorted out behind the scenes, including the possible extension of the New START treaty. Once again political reality trumped journalistic optimism.

I also received the news that while my request had made it to the desk of the Minister of Defense, and was actively considered, the decision was that Russia would not be granting the requested tours and interviews at this time.

This information hit me like a body blow.

I had raised a lot of money to make this trip possible and invested over $6,000 of my own funds in hopes of moving the issue of nuclear arms control forward in an aggressive fashion.

All was not lost, however. I had contacted representatives of a prestigious discussion group, and approached them about the idea of hosting a panel on the danger of nuclear weapons and the need for arms control. They agreed that this was a good idea, and plans were being solidified when, at the last minute, the word came down from “above” that nuclear questions were not the purview of this discussion group, or any other outlet outside the Russian government.

It was a moment of clarity as chilling as the cold November rain that followed me throughout my visit to Russia.

Throughout the extensive preparations for this visit, I was buoyed by the success last year of Operation DAWN, the effort to make preventing a nuclear war an issue of concern for the candidates involved in the 2024 US Presidential race. Because of the work done with Operation DAWN, I was able to gain access to senior Trump administration insiders and member of Congress, all of whom helped promote an agenda of preventing nuclear war by restraining efforts by the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles capable of striking the Russian strategic depth and, in doing so, potentially triggering a Russian nuclear response.

I learned a hard lesson while in Russia, namely that what works in America does not directly translate in Russia. Russia has its own way of doing business, and it’s done on a timeline that Russia and Russia alone chooses.

This was a lesson learned the hard way, at great expense in terms of time and money.

But it was a lesson that had to be learned if I was to have any hope of success going forward.

And I will be going forward.

I wasn’t told “no”.

I was simply told “not now.”

Because of the connections made during this visit, there is a plan which is being considered by the Russian government which could address the issues I am interested in pursuing, namely the threat of nuclear war and the need for disarmament, in a new and innovative manner.

Discretion mandates that the details of this plan be kept closely held until it reaches the point of implementation.

I am confident this plan will reach fruition.

But it will be done at a time convenient to the Russian government.

None of this detracts from the fact that my November visit to Russia was a huge overall success.

The Author (right) with Garland Nixon (left) on the stage of OTN Television in Minsk, Belarus

First and foremost, I (together with the assistance of very kind and generous donors) brought Garland Nixon to Russia for the first time. Garland got to experience Minsk and Saint Petersburg, in addition to Moscow, participate in several public speaking events, served as the co-host for The Russia House with Scott Ritter, participated in several high-profile media interviews, and meet hundreds of Russians from all walks of life, all of whom were thrilled to see him in Russia.

Garland Nixon went to Russia as an independent journalist, with all expenses paid for by donations received from the supporters of both his and my work. While this places a burden on us and our supporters, it enhances the credibility of our work since we are readily able to defeat any allegation of being “Putin’s paid puppets.”

We were also liberated in that the agenda we pursued in Russia was purely ours—we were not held hostage by the whim, desires and needs of a host organization. Sure, we didn’t stay in a luxury hotel, and our method of transportation was economy class, including taxis. Other than the times in which we were invited to dinner by friends, we took our meals at the same neighborhood restaurants and working-class fast-food joints as did the average citizen of Russia.

Garland got to see the real Russia and meet real Russians.

And such experiences are priceless.

This trip also established my independence in the minds of the Russian government, media and professionals.

I think prior to this trip many in Russia were confused as to who I worked for, and who crafted my agenda. One of the main reasons for this was that in the past my visits were hosted by Alexander Zirionov (April-May 2023, December 2023-January 2024), the National Unity Club (August 2025), and RT (October 2025.) Except for the RT-hosted visit, where I was a guest helping RT celebrate its 20th anniversary, I was always in control of my agenda, picking the places where I would visit, the meetings I would participate in, and the media interviews I would give.

However, the events of 2024 turned my world upside down.

I was under a microscope wielded by powers (the FBI and the Department of Justice) for whom truth did not matter, just the warped perceptions they could construct by reading nefarious intent into fragments of data selectively picked for the purpose of fabricating a narrative that did not exist.

I could not afford to create any window of opportunity for the FBI to misconstrue my work, whether it be from the standpoint of funding to who originates the goals and objectives of my work.

The November visit was my declaration of independence.

Whereas in the past I would make use of studios and interpreters provided by others, on this trip I had Alexandra rent our own studio space and pay for our own technical and linguistic support. And where I would in the past sometimes allow others to arrange for interviews with prominent Russian figures, on this trip Alexandra and I carefully selected those whom we wanted to interview in collaborative fashion. The result was a tour de force of Russian expertise covering a wide range of issues pertaining to Russian society. In short, if the objective of The Russia House with Scott Ritter is to capture the Russian reality and bring it to an American audience, we delivered in spades.

In the days and weeks to come, the byproduct of this labor will be released to the public. The audience will get a better understanding about the real situation of the Russian economy through from the perspective of noted economist Mikhail Delyagin. Courtesy of Alexander Artamonov, we delve into the complicated topic of what “de-Nazification” means in the context of Ukraine. You will examine the impact of cinema on Russian society through the lens of the Russian journalist Fyodor Razzaokov. Alexander Stepanov, a military expert affiliated with the Russian Presidential Academy talked about Russian policy in Central America, with an emphasis on Venezuela. Valery Korovin talked about the meaning of the word “Eurasia” from a Russian historical perspective. With Nikolai Starikov we explored some of the conspiracy theories surrounding key aspects of Russian and Soviet history. Maxim Lavrukhin talked about energy security in the age of drone warfare, while Andrey Masalovich—the famous “Cyber Grandfather”—explored the impact of artificial intelligence on open-source intelligence. Francesca de Bardin, an American expat living in Moscow, discussed her new book, Moscow Diary, and what life was like as an American living in Moscow. And I touched upon the current state of play in US-Russian relations with Andrey Mikhailovich, a former senior advisor to the Minister of Defense.

Ten interviews in total (we had scheduled fourteen, but life intervened, as it does, causing four persons to cancel.)

The goal of these interviews was to capture the “Russian reality” and bring it to an American audience.

Our independence was almost our undoing. Word came down from high that there was counter-intelligence interest in the interviews Alexandra and I were planning on doing. I wasn’t picking “big names” to generate “clicks” or mobilize the masses. Instead, Alexandra and I had selected people with real expertise, the kind of experts whom, once you interview them, are able to provide a deep analysis and understanding of Russian society today. There was some thought that my interviews were being done as a front for intelligence collection.

In the end, the Russian authorities allowed our work to go on uninhibited. But I take it as a mark of pride that my effort to capture the “Russian reality” was seen as being so thorough as to provoke genuine counterintelligence interest on the part of Russian authorities.

I did three separate book events—the Moscow book launch, a book presentation in Saint Petersburgh, and a second Moscow event organized by an organization known as “Day Center.”

All three were very well attended.

The GORKI expert panel, from left to right: Stanislav Tkachenko, Garland Nixon, the author, Karin Kneissl, Pavel Balabonov, and Viktor Titov

I spoke on a panel at the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), a think tank run by the former Austrian Foreign Minister, Karen Kneissl, in association with the University of Saint Petersburg, where we discussed the Anchorage Summit. The panel was very well attended, and the audience asked deep and thoughtful questions.

I was also invited to speak before students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), the diplomatic school of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The students asked questions befitting their elite status.

I was interviewed by a major Belarus TV channel (OTN, with Garland Nixon), by Radio Sputnik, Sputnik television, Izvestia, TASS, Channel 1, Match TV, RuTube, Vovan and Lexus, and the MetaMetrica and Peya Pervy podcasts.

I met with volunteer organizations who provide humanitarian goods for frontline soldiers.

I held private discussions with Russian frontline military commanders, Artificial Intelligence experts, Caucasian political activists, Russian geopolitical journalists, and others.

And I toured memorials dedicated to those who were killed during World War Two—the Memorial to the Soviet Soldier, in Rzhev, the Khatyn Memorial outside of Minsk, the Museum of the Siege of Leningrad in Saint Petersburg, and the Victory Park complex outside Moscow.

One can never forget.

There were no “down” days—even the five additional days I had laid on the schedule were fully consumed with important work.

My November visit to Russia will go down as the most productive trip I’ve made to Russia as an independent journalist. It represents an important steppingstone for my future work, a portal through which I had to cross to get to where I want to be going.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who made this trip possible.

And I am especially thankful for the work and support provided by my producer and fellow team member, Alexandra Madornaya. Without her this trip literally could not have happened.

I am blessed with good friends and supporters inside Russia, including Anton Karpov, who kindly provided the reception hall at the Central House of Writers for my book launch, to Mauka Pipea, whose hospitality at his restaurant, Genatsvali, is world class, to Peter Hanseler, who presided over great dinners and even better discussions, Alexander Stepanov for showing me Russian history and hospitality, Yulia Prokharova, for introducing me to so many interesting people, to Pavel Balabonov, for opening up his home and hospitality to me and my team, and Kirill Sokolov, who gratuitously made himself and his car available to drive us in and around Moscow.

The Author (center) with Kirill Sokolov (left) and Alexandra Madornaya (right) inside the Victory Part Cathedral

But most of all I am grateful to you, the readers and supporters whose donations made this trip possible.

Thank you all for making the cold November rains of Moscow such a warm and receptive destination, and a springboard for future work that will further the mission of improving US-Russia relations and reducing the threat of nuclear war by promoting effective arms control.

