The other day I wrote a post which made use of an analogy involving a camel and a tent—in short, to keep the camel from entering the tent once it stuck its nose under the tent, one needed to smack it on its nose.

Last night Russia punched the camel in the nose.

The use of the Oreshnik missile against strategic energy targets located near the western Ukrainian city of Lvov, combined with a massive strike on energy infrastructure targets in Kiev, represents a crystal clear response to the west’s ongoing targeting of Russian energy infrastructure, including CIA-backed drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and US Naval seizures of Russian-flagged oil tankers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense likewise linked the Russian attacks to the Ukrainian drone strike that targeted President Putin’s residence late last month.

The use of the Oreshnik is always a major escalation not fully appreciated by those who casually encourage its employment. It is only the second time in history that an intermediate range nuclear-capable strategic missile has been used in combat (the first was the initial use of Oreshnik back on November 21, 2024.)

This time, the Oreshnik struck a target close to the Ukrainian-Polish border. The signal this attack sent to NATO nations is clear—Russia has the ability to strike NATO nations with impunity using non-nuclear conventional weaponry. NATO has no ability to defend against such an attack.

It was interesting that Russia opted to fire the Oreshnik from the Kaputin Yar missile test facility. Russia and Belarus recently announced that an Oreshnik-equipped brigade was put on combat duty at a base in Belarus. But the attack did not originate from this unit.

Russia has indicated that it is fielding additional Oreshnik-equipped brigades. Kapustin Yar is a location where the combat equipment of the Oreshnik missile system is married with the personnel operating it for the final training and technical preparation necessary before a unit can be deemed combat ready. The recent Oreshnik launch on Lvov may have been an operational training event repurposed for the purpose of sending a message to the west.

This was not a launch from a strategic asset that has been placed on combat duty.

This was an operational training event.

There is a difference.

Russia once again appears to be sending a message to the west that it seeks to limit escalation.

This time the camel got a bloody nose.

The next time—if there is a next time—the camel may not survive.

Let’s hope the west is sophisticated enough to comprehend the message Russia appears to be sending.

