Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
8h

Scott... Sadly, I don't believe we have any at the top levels of the USG who do understand this. El Jeffe - Trumpito - and all of his sick-o-phants are trapped within their hubristic psychopathy. This will not end well, I fear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Sailor's avatar
Frank Sailor
8hEdited

I know you love your country, Scott.

What we see is however that the USA is a mobster state.

It's sad to say but that's the fact since your country was created.

The most European who came to the 'new world' were gangsters or poor beyond imagination, like the Irish. The dutch before were bigot swindlers.

Your founding fathers wanted become the English that they wanted out of the way but the WASP have hold foot until today.

The major problem is that you all deny it but you want to be mobsters, you want 'to make it' you want to be 'godfathers'.

That is what crystalizes more and more but there is a silver stripe at the horizon.

Soon it's your second civil war, bloody, unnecessary but inevitable, as I see it.

The rest of the world will give a flying F because a world without Russia is no world but a world without the USA in it's current state will be a much better place.

Sorry to bring it that bluntly but every US citizen I talk to or hear from is in denial or so ignorant, stupid and celebrating aggression - it hurts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture