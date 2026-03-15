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Deborah L. Armstrong's avatar
Deborah L. Armstrong
9h

You are a superb journalist, Major. Thank you for writing about this, heartbreaking though it is. Their precious little lives mattered! Светлая Память!

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Dan De Lench's avatar
Dan De Lench
9h

One way or the other, Iran has a long arm. All these slugs need dealing with for their evil!

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