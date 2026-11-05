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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
3h

From what I understand, currently, Putin is about the only morally based ( Golden Rule )politician around. Basically, the world has been run by psychopaths, immorally, because it's the psychopaths who rise to the top as they will do anything to get there, where the rest of us are hindered by our morality ( Golden Rule ). So, our reality is quite insane but it's been normalized and so doesn't seem that way, like fish in water, it's invisible. What does a morally based leader do when faced with threats from immorally based neighbors ? He/she has to speak their language to be heard.

Turning the other cheek doesn't work, as it's considered a sign of weakness by the immorally

based. What do the psychopaths do to maintain or gain power ? They use fear tactics - wars,, deception, corruption, murder, etc......That's their language. So, we have Putin having to wage war on a neighbor, much against his nature / wishes. And, as suggested in this article, he just may

have to go whole hog in order to be heard. Defeating Ukraine is actually an act of love, for Putin is protecting his people, his loved ones, from evil. Like David he needs to slay Goliath.

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
4h

أحسنت النشر والقول – سلام غزة و القدس عليكم - العزة والنصر حليف محورالمقاومة وحلفاءها والذلة والعار لمحور الشر وجماعة أبستين (امريكا و بريطانيا وفرنسا وتركيا والسعودية وقطر والامارات ودول الخليج و دول الناتو والنازية الجديدة والماسونية والصهيونية و أسرائيل) وحلفاءه

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