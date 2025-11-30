The Baikal-Alaska Sailing Expedition, 2019 167MB ∙ PDF file Download

In 2019, Anatoly Kazakevich, a Russian entrepreneur, led a daring expedition which saw him and an intrepid crew of like-minded individuals sail a catamaran from Lake Baikal to Sitka, Alaska, in the name of Russian-American friendship. In 2026, Anatoly is leading a new expedition, this one involving seaplanes that will re-trace the route taken by American pilots when flying aircraft to Russia as part of the lend-lease military assistance program. The Alaska-Siberia (ALSIB) air corridor is a symbol of US-Russian friendship dating back to when our two peoples were allied against the evil of Nazi Germany. Today, Anatoly and like-minded Russians and Americans are seeking to resurrect the legendary ALSIB route as a symbol of a new spirit of US-Russian friendship. Anatoly's book about the 2019 Baikal-Alaska Sailing Expedition is published here so that the audience might better appreciate the work Anatoly and others have done in the cause of bettering Russian-American relations, and support his efforts to continue this important work through the Alaska-Siberia air expedition. I am honored to have been invited to participate in this exciting adventure. Please help support this important cause, either by finding ways to participate, or through donations that will help underwrite the expedition. https://forum.baikal-alaska.ru/en

