Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
2h

Thanks Scott.

Yes, time to fight back. Strike the 'leaders' of this disgusting Russiaphopia (Great British England) first.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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