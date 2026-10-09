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Suicide by any other means
The efforts by NATO to turn Kaliningrad into an "Achilles Heel" for Russia will fail, and if implemented fully, will lead to the physical destruction of Europe.
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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