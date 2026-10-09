Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Suicide by any other means

The efforts by NATO to turn Kaliningrad into an "Achilles Heel" for Russia will fail, and if implemented fully, will lead to the physical destruction of Europe.
Scott Ritter

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