Some thoughts regarding the Ukrainian drone attack that targeted President Putin
The attack meets two of the criterion set forth in the “Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence”, published on December 3, 2024, regarding acts of aggression designed to be deterred by Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces.
This includes “Aggression by any state from a military coalition (bloc, alliance) against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies is considered as the aggression by this coalition (bloc, alliance) as a whole”, and “Aggression against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies by any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered as their joint attack.”
Ukraine operates as part of a NATO bloc whose stated objective is the strategic defeat of Russia. Ukraine’s targeting of the Russian President constitutes “actions by an adversary affecting elements of critically important state or military infrastructure of the Russian Federation, the disablement of which would disrupt response actions by nuclear forces.”
Had the Ukrainian attack succeeded, Russia would have carried out massive nuclear retaliation against all of Europe.
I don’t think the world understands how close it came to nuclear Armageddon.
Russia has no choice but to re-establish deterrence modalities by physically destroying Ukraine as it currently exists.
The current Ukrainian government cannot be viewed as a negotiating partner, but rather as a terrorist entity that must be eliminated in its totality.
I believe the Trump administration understands this.
Europe does not.
The examination of the drone debris by Russian special services will provide specific technical data pertaining to the targeting data used by Ukraine, which in turn will point to specific sources and methods used to collect and prepare this data for use by Ukraine.
In short, there can be no doubt Russia possesses incontrovertible intelligence information that establishes a European connection to the Ukrainian attack on President Putin.
Europe must be put on notice that it is culpable in the actions of the Zelensky regime, and that any effort or actions that facilitate continued Ukrainian strikes against the critical national security infrastructure of the Russian Federation (the Russian President, as the sole authority for release of Russian nuclear weapons, fits this definition) will be treated as a hostile act by Europe capable of triggering a Russian nuclear response.
In the coming days and weeks, one can expect to see Russian actions designed to target and eliminate the totality of the Zelensky regime.
Anything less than this would make moot the purpose of a Russian nuclear doctrine in the first place, and Russia under President Putin does not have a history of engaging in meaningless word games at the strategic level.
2026 will be the last year Ukraine in its current manifestation exists.
The question now is whether the same can be said about Europe.
It breaks my heart that no one in power in The West gets it, or they do and are suicidal. Regarding Trump, I think he is playing a very, very difficult game of International Poker, having to convince some of one thing, and others of an other (I am being deliberately vague as I don't want to give any spook ideas). I hope there is a point that exonerates Trump and shows how masterful a game he was playing, but right now, in the thick of it, it is impossible to say whether he is going with the Rand Report to reach its conclusion or his own. Time will tell, but I for one am going to reverse my view that he is insane, as I think that may well be the plan, and if we think that, the plan is working. What else is left but hope?
Regarding Ukraine, well that very much looks like the turning point, and as I have speculated before, the Whole of Ukraine must now be taken by Russia, not as a retaliation, but as a parent who has no other choice left but to submit their twisted child to a very painful operation, that the parent was trying their best to avoid for them.
Russia does of course still have a choice, to look weak to her enemies, or to say enough is enough, and Europe too must learn the same lesson as Ukraine, and by Europe I mean of course Britain, Germany, France, and all it's supporters.
If I was the Russian president (thankfully I am not) I would put the capitols of those behind the terrorism on immediate notice, that unless they cease all help to Ukraine except medical supplies, food, and water, that each Capitol's main buildings of power will experience the non-nuclear power of Oreshnik, and that all of Russia's Nuclear armed systems will be primed and ready to follow in minutes, if they even attempt to retaliate. I would give just enough notice for evacuation of the immediate intended strike zones, but no more, no extensions, just a hard, immovable deadline, but minimise the time they have to mount a pre-emptive strike, indeed any such attempt, if detected by Russia, would cause the launch of Russia's strategic Nukes.
The west will have then one very well defined and clear choice, behave, or die. If they behave, no Oreshnik, no Nukes. If they they don't behave, then Oreshnik, and if they then still don't behave, it's the end for them.
As long as the USA stays out of that fight, Russia can survive against Europe, but Europe will die.
This isn't what I want to see happen, but there are, due to the arrogant, narcissist thinking of these Western leaders, little else left to do. Russia must prevail for all our (the Good people of Earth) sakes.
It’s incredible and extremely perturbing for me as a EU citizen (Portugal) to see how the non elected bureaucrats of the EU and even most national governments act recklessly in this situation and keep fuelling money and arms into Ukraine to continue this aggression against Russia, instead of accepting its conditions for peace, end the war and try to reestablish good relations with Russia, if any are possible!! Putting all its population in danger for their lives and at least in economic decay.
We need to make peace with Russia and stop supporting the Ukraine corrupt politicians. How can we convince UE to change their attitude?