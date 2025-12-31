The attack meets two of the criterion set forth in the “Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence”, published on December 3, 2024, regarding acts of aggression designed to be deterred by Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces.

This includes “Aggression by any state from a military coalition (bloc, alliance) against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies is considered as the aggression by this coalition (bloc, alliance) as a whole”, and “Aggression against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies by any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered as their joint attack.”

Ukraine operates as part of a NATO bloc whose stated objective is the strategic defeat of Russia. Ukraine’s targeting of the Russian President constitutes “actions by an adversary affecting elements of critically important state or military infrastructure of the Russian Federation, the disablement of which would disrupt response actions by nuclear forces.”

Had the Ukrainian attack succeeded, Russia would have carried out massive nuclear retaliation against all of Europe.

I don’t think the world understands how close it came to nuclear Armageddon.

Russia has no choice but to re-establish deterrence modalities by physically destroying Ukraine as it currently exists.

The current Ukrainian government cannot be viewed as a negotiating partner, but rather as a terrorist entity that must be eliminated in its totality.

I believe the Trump administration understands this.

Europe does not.

The examination of the drone debris by Russian special services will provide specific technical data pertaining to the targeting data used by Ukraine, which in turn will point to specific sources and methods used to collect and prepare this data for use by Ukraine.

In short, there can be no doubt Russia possesses incontrovertible intelligence information that establishes a European connection to the Ukrainian attack on President Putin.

Europe must be put on notice that it is culpable in the actions of the Zelensky regime, and that any effort or actions that facilitate continued Ukrainian strikes against the critical national security infrastructure of the Russian Federation (the Russian President, as the sole authority for release of Russian nuclear weapons, fits this definition) will be treated as a hostile act by Europe capable of triggering a Russian nuclear response.

In the coming days and weeks, one can expect to see Russian actions designed to target and eliminate the totality of the Zelensky regime.

Anything less than this would make moot the purpose of a Russian nuclear doctrine in the first place, and Russia under President Putin does not have a history of engaging in meaningless word games at the strategic level.

2026 will be the last year Ukraine in its current manifestation exists.

The question now is whether the same can be said about Europe.

