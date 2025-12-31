Real Scott Ritter

Ranger1221regnaR
11h

It breaks my heart that no one in power in The West gets it, or they do and are suicidal. Regarding Trump, I think he is playing a very, very difficult game of International Poker, having to convince some of one thing, and others of an other (I am being deliberately vague as I don't want to give any spook ideas). I hope there is a point that exonerates Trump and shows how masterful a game he was playing, but right now, in the thick of it, it is impossible to say whether he is going with the Rand Report to reach its conclusion or his own. Time will tell, but I for one am going to reverse my view that he is insane, as I think that may well be the plan, and if we think that, the plan is working. What else is left but hope?

Regarding Ukraine, well that very much looks like the turning point, and as I have speculated before, the Whole of Ukraine must now be taken by Russia, not as a retaliation, but as a parent who has no other choice left but to submit their twisted child to a very painful operation, that the parent was trying their best to avoid for them.

Russia does of course still have a choice, to look weak to her enemies, or to say enough is enough, and Europe too must learn the same lesson as Ukraine, and by Europe I mean of course Britain, Germany, France, and all it's supporters.

If I was the Russian president (thankfully I am not) I would put the capitols of those behind the terrorism on immediate notice, that unless they cease all help to Ukraine except medical supplies, food, and water, that each Capitol's main buildings of power will experience the non-nuclear power of Oreshnik, and that all of Russia's Nuclear armed systems will be primed and ready to follow in minutes, if they even attempt to retaliate. I would give just enough notice for evacuation of the immediate intended strike zones, but no more, no extensions, just a hard, immovable deadline, but minimise the time they have to mount a pre-emptive strike, indeed any such attempt, if detected by Russia, would cause the launch of Russia's strategic Nukes.

The west will have then one very well defined and clear choice, behave, or die. If they behave, no Oreshnik, no Nukes. If they they don't behave, then Oreshnik, and if they then still don't behave, it's the end for them.

As long as the USA stays out of that fight, Russia can survive against Europe, but Europe will die.

This isn't what I want to see happen, but there are, due to the arrogant, narcissist thinking of these Western leaders, little else left to do. Russia must prevail for all our (the Good people of Earth) sakes.

Teresa Rocha
10h

It’s incredible and extremely perturbing for me as a EU citizen (Portugal) to see how the non elected bureaucrats of the EU and even most national governments act recklessly in this situation and keep fuelling money and arms into Ukraine to continue this aggression against Russia, instead of accepting its conditions for peace, end the war and try to reestablish good relations with Russia, if any are possible!! Putting all its population in danger for their lives and at least in economic decay.

We need to make peace with Russia and stop supporting the Ukraine corrupt politicians. How can we convince UE to change their attitude?

