Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Fearn's avatar
Rick Fearn
14h

Scott: your father is an inspiration. Thank you for following his footsteps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
14h

The world needs many men like you, like your Dad.

I constantly feel the hopelessness and the helplessness over Gaza. It haunts me daily.

God bless you and your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture