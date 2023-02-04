Special Guest Kobus Olivier, owner of four dogs, had been prepared to wait out the Russian invasion in his Kiev apartment when bombs started to explode, leaving him no choice but to flee with his dogs. "War Dogs and I" chronicles their journey from the war-torn country to the next chapter of their lives. Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/5 8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT. Submit your question in advance: https://ScottRitterExtra.com/
Share this post
Scott Ritter Extra Ep. 42: Ask the Inspector
scottritter.substack.com
Scott Ritter Extra Ep. 42: Ask the Inspector
Feb 04, 2023
Ask the Inspector
Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.
Submit your question in advance and donate to Waging Peace, Scott's campaign for nuclear disarmament, at https://ScottRitter.com.
Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT. Submit your question in advance and donate to Waging Peace, Scott's campaign for nuclear disarmament, at https://ScottRitter.com. Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Scott Ritter Extra Ep. 42: Ask the Inspector