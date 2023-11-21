Tori Mansfield, Jeff Norman, Arkady Itkin, Don Hammond and Vanda Mikoloski co-host a weekly commiseration and search for transcendence. Intro by Luis Humanoide. Outro by MAZE and Jeff Norman. https://evolver.live
Share this post
Scenes from the Evolution Ep. 62
scottritter.substack.com
Scenes from the Evolution Ep. 62
Nov 21, 2023
Ask the Inspector
Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.
Submit your question in advance and donate to Waging Peace, Scott's campaign for nuclear disarmament, at https://ScottRitter.com.
Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT. Submit your question in advance and donate to Waging Peace, Scott's campaign for nuclear disarmament, at https://ScottRitter.com. Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Scenes from the Evolution Ep. 62