Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john webster's avatar
john webster
5h

Scott: RT CANNOT be accessed in the UK. rt.com flags up a sign 'the site cannot be reached'. It was one of the first things the Government did.

We are now heading for war. Trump will see the conflict as Cuba No.2.

He will see if he can out-do Kennedy as an American 'hero'. If Putin doesn't stand up to him, Putin will crash. If he does stand up to him there will be war. Trump suffers from a messiah complex. The so-called 'peace' in the Middle East is no such thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
5h

Great report Scott, THANK YOU! I am trying to imagine a North for Peace initiative, wherein everything north of USA - Canada, Europe and Russia work together for world peace, cooperation and advancement of civilization. This is the OPPOSITE of Russophobia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture