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Ritter’s Rant #108: The Oleshky Myth
The Humanitarian mission to Oleshky was very real. The circumstances leading up to it were man-made. And the mythology being promoted by Ukraine after the fact are singularly self-serving.
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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