Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Ritter’s Rant 104: The Fall of the House of Saud
The Saudi hold on power has been about managing the relationship between oil and religion. The House of Saud is failing on both aspects.
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
Authors
Recent Posts