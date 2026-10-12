Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 104: The Fall of the House of Saud

The Saudi hold on power has been about managing the relationship between oil and religion. The House of Saud is failing on both aspects.
Scott Ritter

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