Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Ritter’s Rant 098: The North Koreans are Coming!

Scott Ritter

Ukraine and the collective West are freaking out over the possibility that North Korea could dispatch up to 50,000 combat troops to Russia in the near future. They have every right to be concerned--the combat experience North Korea is getting by fighting the NATO trained and equipped Ukrainian army is invaluable. But the hypocrisy of criticizing Russia and North Korea for engaging in a collaboration which Ukraine and NATO have been involved in for decades is rich indeed.

Donate

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture