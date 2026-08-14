Ritter’s Rant 098: The North Koreans are Coming!

Ukraine and the collective West are freaking out over the possibility that North Korea could dispatch up to 50,000 combat troops to Russia in the near future. They have every right to be concerned--the combat experience North Korea is getting by fighting the NATO trained and equipped Ukrainian army is invaluable. But the hypocrisy of criticizing Russia and North Korea for engaging in a collaboration which Ukraine and NATO have been involved in for decades is rich indeed.

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