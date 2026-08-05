Ritter’s Rant 096: What would Donny do?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2721732Ritter’s Rant 096: What would Donny do?Donny Trump, of Apprentice fame, would not tolerate the incompetence displayed by Trump 47. What would Donny do? Look into the camera and say "You're fired!" It is time we the people do the same.Scott RitterAug 05, 20262721732ShareTranscript#WWDDDonateReal Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading Real Scott Ritter! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRitter’s RantA new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.SubscribeAuthorsScott RitterRecent PostsRitter’s Rant 095: Agent of InfluenceJul 27 • Scott RitterRitter’s Rant 094: Hybrid DiplomacyJul 14 • Scott RitterRitter’s Rant 093: No More Special RelationshipJun 30 • Scott RitterRitter’s Rant 092: Karaganov's Fallacy ReduxMay 29 • Scott RitterRitter’s Rant 091: The Law of WarMay 25 • Scott RitterRitter’s Rant 090: War as a GriftMay 19 • Scott RitterRitter’s Rant 089: The Karaganov FallacyMay 14 • Scott Ritter