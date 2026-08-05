Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 096: What would Donny do?

Donny Trump, of Apprentice fame, would not tolerate the incompetence displayed by Trump 47. What would Donny do? Look into the camera and say "You're fired!" It is time we the people do the same.
Scott Ritter

#WWDD

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