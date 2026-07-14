Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Ritter’s Rant 094: Hybrid Diplomacy
Hybrid Diplomacy: The Art of Pretending to Tell the Truth When Everyone Knows You're Lying
Jul 14, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
Authors
Recent Posts