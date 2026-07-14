Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 094: Hybrid Diplomacy

Hybrid Diplomacy: The Art of Pretending to Tell the Truth When Everyone Knows You're Lying
Scott Ritter
Jul 14, 2026

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