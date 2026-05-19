Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Ritter’s Rant 090: War as a Grift

Trump isn't defending America. He's gaming the economy for his sole benefit.
Scott Ritter
May 19, 2026

Thanks for reading Real Scott Ritter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Donat

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture