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Ritter’s Rant 089: The Karaganov Fallacy
Sergei Karaganov says Europe must be put in its place for preparing a war of aggression against Russia. I agree. But use Oreshnik, not nuclear weapons.
May 14, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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