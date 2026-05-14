Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 089: The Karaganov Fallacy

Sergei Karaganov says Europe must be put in its place for preparing a war of aggression against Russia. I agree. But use Oreshnik, not nuclear weapons.
Scott Ritter
May 14, 2026

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