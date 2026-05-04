Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 087: The OODA Loop, Iranian-style

Iran will seek to dominate the decision-making cycle in any future engagement with the US and its Arab allies.
Scott Ritter
May 04, 2026

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