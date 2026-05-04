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Ritter’s Rant 087: The OODA Loop, Iranian-style
Iran will seek to dominate the decision-making cycle in any future engagement with the US and its Arab allies.
May 04, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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