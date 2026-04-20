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Ritter’s Rant 086: The Shorting of America
Donald Trump is selling America down the road. We the people must stop him before it is too late.
Apr 20, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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