Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Ritter’s Rant 086: The Shorting of America

Donald Trump is selling America down the road. We the people must stop him before it is too late.
Scott Ritter
Apr 20, 2026

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture