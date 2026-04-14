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Ritter’s Rant 085: The Blockade
President Trump has declared a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. But there is no blockade, just bluster and posturing from a man who lost control of the conflict with Iran the minute it started.
Apr 14, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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