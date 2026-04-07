Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 084: Constitutional Responsibility

When the President of the United States threatens to terminate an entire civilization, we the people have a Constitutional responsibility to say no.
Scott Ritter
Apr 07, 2026

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