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Ritter’s Rant 084: Constitutional Responsibility
When the President of the United States threatens to terminate an entire civilization, we the people have a Constitutional responsibility to say no.
Apr 07, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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