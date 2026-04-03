Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Ritter’s Rant 083: Search and Rescue
With a pilot down in Iran, we turn to Desert Storm for precedent that provides insight into just how dangerous combat search and rescue can be.
Apr 03, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
Authors
Recent Posts