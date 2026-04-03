Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ritter’s Rant 083: Search and Rescue

With a pilot down in Iran, we turn to Desert Storm for precedent that provides insight into just how dangerous combat search and rescue can be.
Scott Ritter
Apr 03, 2026

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