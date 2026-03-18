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Ritter’s Rant 082: Fool Around, Find Out
Trump started this war. The American people yawned. Iran is finishing it. The American people wake up. But it is too late--we fooled around, and we are about to find out.
Mar 18, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
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