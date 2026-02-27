Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ritter’s Rant 078: Rumors of War

It looks like the US has decided to attack Iran. Unless something changes, this may be the last peaceful Friday America and the World enjoys for some time.
Scott Ritter
Feb 27, 2026

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture