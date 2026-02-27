Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ritter’s Rant 078: Rumors of War
It looks like the US has decided to attack Iran. Unless something changes, this may be the last peaceful Friday America and the World enjoys for some time.
Feb 27, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
