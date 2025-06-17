Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Ritter's Rant Ep. 6: Who Control's the President?

Tulsi Gabbard is supposed to brief the President on all matter pertaining to intelligence. He says he doesn't care what she says. Who is briefing the President?
Scott Ritter
Jun 17, 2025
17
33
Transcript

