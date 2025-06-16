Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
5h

Google is totally integrated into US deep state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maria Robichaud's avatar
Maria Robichaud
5h

Unreal! Good on you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture