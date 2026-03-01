Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin's avatar
Robin
4h

The United States of Israel is the greatest threat to global peace. One empire in decline, and the other, well, the synagogue of satan.

Reply
Share
2 replies
SHEM's avatar
SHEM
4h

I think the regime change will be here in the US

Reply
Share
1 reply
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture