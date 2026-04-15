Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
7h

Luv you Scott and what your are trying to accomplish: diplomacy and dialogue over hegamony war mongering . Stay strong. Stay committed and together with your many other followers the world politik moving forward is a path to peace not constant waring.

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Otto's avatar
Otto
6h

Another well written informative piece Scott (sorting out he use of I and me would be good!) Your list of questions are well thought out too and I'm on tenterhooks to read your upcoming work on that visit. I don't know but it seems you are the only person who is getting a real insight into so many aspects of Russia - how many Americans know your work. I suppose the Pentagon/CIA do actually to keep tabs on you so you could be influencing them, let's hope.

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