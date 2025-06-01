Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grokker's avatar
Grokker
17h

Thank you. Let's pray there is someone listening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
15hEdited

A sobering assessment as always. For those who understand, Russia is now justified in any retaliation it chooses against the Fourth Reich (NATO, Israel and The Collective West). Come, Lord Jesus!

That is where we get to when we allow the scum of the Earth to rule over us. Look at the leadership of the Collective West; psychopaths, perverts, grifters, oligarchs and Quislings.

What good can ever have come of that?

And yet where are the men, the pitchforks and the scythes and hammers to put a stop to it and them? We sit like rabbits in a warren waiting to be skinned and eaten.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture