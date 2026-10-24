It was a dark and blustery day…

Seriously, it was.

My daughter and I left our hotel in Versailles to explore the sights and sounds of Paris, only to be driven back by strong gusts of wind and a driving rain.

We regrouped, ordered an Uber, and set off again for the Eifel Tower.

The upper level of the tower was closed to the public due to the strong winds, which were gusting up to speeds of 83 kilometers an hour—strong enough to rip tent-like pavilions from their tether and fling them into trees.

The tower was packed with tourists, in spite of the inclement weather. Many of them wore the colors and jerseys of the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers—both teams and their respective fan base were in Paris for a football game scheduled to be played on Sunday.

We took the elevator up to the second floor terrace, and mustered the courage to venture outside into the howling wind to take in the sights of the city. We were lucky to have the opportunity—protests that have gripped the so-called “City of Love” had closed the Eifel Tower to tourism earlier in the month. On this day the tower was open, and from the vantage of our elevated position, life in the city appeared to be normal.

As long as one didn’t look too closely.

Across the River Seine an attentive individual willing to brave the wind that gusted through Gustave Eiffel’s lattice tower on the Champ de Mars could see the clusters of police vans scattered at strategic places in the city below, marking the gathering points of uniformed men and women whose mission was to secure a city which, scarcely a week prior, witnessed crowds of up to 800,000 strong rampaging through its streets, protesting the inequities of the policies of the government of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The protests had initially been led by students frustrated by teacher shortages, crowded classrooms, poor facilities, unrealistic schedules and lack of funding. On October 17 they were joined by a resurgence of the “Yellow Vest” protests—a movement dating back to November 2018 when activists from both sides of the political spectrum came together to demonstrate against the policies of the Macron government. They were named after the high-visibility yellow vests French law requires all drivers to wear during emergency situations, and which the protest organizers chose as their uniform because of their association with working-class industries.

The young French lady and Algerian man who worked the hotel check-in desk had cautioned us to be careful. “Tear gas and batons”, they said, “did not distinguish between tourists and protestors.”

But their eyes lit up when talking of the demonstrations—they were clearly on the side of the students, although they condemned the violence on both sides.

We left the Eifel Tower and made our way towards the Louvre, France’s piece de resistance of culture. But whereas the Eifel Tower did not show the scars of the storm that had ripped through Paris the week before, the streets leading to the entrance of the Louvre were littered with the detritus of the human hurricane that had made land on October 17—shops were boarded up, and crews were busy cutting more plywood sheets to fit over the store fronts designed to put the displays they contained on full view to the passing public, but now shielded from the gaze and deeds of the mob.

The Louvre itself was untouched, despite being blockaded by students the week before. My daughter and I braved the press of the crowd in order to get close enough to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, the Mona Lisa, so we could take the obligatory photographs documenting our narcissistic dedication to culture.

We then did a rapid (i.e., two-hour) march through the halls of the museum, taking in Greek, Roman, and Ancient Mesopotamian sculpture and artifacts, before retiring to a posh Parisian cafe a block or so away from the museum entrance. Here, amidst a clientele of people—tourists and Parisians alike—who had nothing in common with the masses that had seized control of the neighborhood a week prior, my daughter and I sat down to rest our feet and sate our appetites.

The waiter was a polite young man of north African origin, who guided us through the menu with the patience of a Saint. I asked him about the demonstrations that took place last week—had they impacted business?

“Of course,” he said. “We had to close our doors. It is bad for us,” he said, motioning to the other wait staff who politely tended to the needs of their upper-class guests. “If we don’t work, we don’t get paid.”

“And tomorrow?” I asked. Saturday, October 24, had already been designated as a day of mass demonstrations. “Will the cafe close?”

He nodded and grimaced. “What can we do?” he said. “No work, no pay.”

I asked him if he supported the demonstrators. “Of course,” he said. “The students and Yellow Vests have legitimate grievances. But tomorrow people will be coming from the south of France. They have a different agenda. I fear for the safety of the city.”

I paid my bill, and made sure to leave a good tip. The weight of the Euros in my pocket wore heavy on my mind, however, and I lightened it by slipping a few notes into the palm of his hand as I existed. “Good luck,” I said.

My daughter and I made our way towards the Champs-Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe. On the way we perused the work of a local street artist, whose colorful ink-and acrylic renderings of Paris caught our eye.

“Were you impacted by the demonstrations?” I asked, handing her the money for five of her works I had purchased for my family back home in New York.

“Honestly,” she said, “it was terrifying. I feared for my life.” She looked at me, and the fear she spoke of was clearly manifested in her eyes. “This is the work of outsiders,” she said. “They are encouraged by the Russians and the Algerians to cause trouble for the government.”

This was a common theme, heavily promoted by the Macron government without any substantive evidence to back it up. But someone had to bankroll the violence. The question was, who?

Possible clues were painted on the walls of the shops that lined the streets. Slogans decrying Macron, and promoting the respective causes of those who paraded down the streets a week ago, engaged in a running battle with the French police. “Bismallah”, several of the slogans began—”In the name of God”, indicating an Islamic source. The black flag of Islam flew over several of the shops entrance ways, perhaps signaling their loyalty in an effort to avoid the fate of the other stores whose windows had been staved in by the angry crowd, and their contents emptied in an orgy of looting.

One slogan jumped out at me: ACAB.

“All Cops Are Bastards”. also expressed in numerical form (1312, referring to the numerical sequencing of the letters used), has its roots in 1920’s England, and came into wider usage over the decades. Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, ACAB was adopted by the Black Lives Matters movement.

At the Place de la Concorde, I came upon a cluster of French CRS police—the Compagnies de Securite, France’s specialized riot police who report directly to the Minister of the Interior. I struck up a conversation with one of the officers, a fit man whose uniform bore the badge of a Tireurs d’Elite, or precision marksman.

“Were you involved in the response to the demonstrations last week?” I asked.

“But of course” he replied.

“I’ve spoken to more than a few French citizens who are grateful for your work,” I said.

“It is an honor to serve in defense of my country,” he responded.

He asked where I was from.

“New York”, I said.

“I love the Buffalo Bills,” he responded.

“Then we have a problem,” I said. “I’m a Miami Dolphin fan.”

“Ah, Dan Marino!” he exclaimed.

We discussed Josh Allen and the prospects of the Bills and the misfortune of the dolphins. “I am taking my son to the game on Sunday”, he said. “We love American football.”

“What about the demonstrations?” I asked.

“We are used to the manifestations,” he replied, using a uniquely French term for the phenomenon of public demonstrations. This wasn’t his first rodeo; the manifestation is an integral part of the French way of life, a form of free speech and democratic expression that serves as a societal safety valve, enabling the citizens of France to simultaneously express themselves while blowing off steam.

The CRS police are an extension of this phenomenon, a control mechanism designed to keep the emotions of the street from exploding into violence. Usually the mere presence of the CRS police is enough to keep the crowd from turning into a mob. Sometimes they need to push the crowd back in a ballet of bodies somewhat resembling the scrum in a rugby match.

And sometimes they have to beat the hell out of the demonstrators, absorbing more than their fair share of blows in exchange.

The violence that took place on October 17 was such a time, a glitch in a system designed to prevent such occurrences.

“Are you worried about tomorrow?” I asked.

“Not at all,” he replied. “We will do our duty. I don’t think there will be a problem. And then Sunday I will take my son the American football game.”

“Which will be more violent,” I asked. “The demonstrations or the game?”

He laughed. “The game, of course.”

At the start of the Champs-Elysees I stopped at a hot dog vendor to get a Coke Zero. The hot dogs were too tempting, so I ordered one as well. While I waited for my order to be completed, two CRS officers approached. They were part of a detachment standing by, just in case. They were suited up for action, with body armor strapped to their arms and legs. They were a quick reaction team, positioned to rapidly intervene along Paris’ most famous street, known for its elegance and high-value stores and clientele. They and their colleagues—two squads of about 16 total officers—were standing by inside two police vans. Their helmets and shields were tucked away inside the vehicles. But they, too, could not resist the allure of the French hot dog stand, and so our paths crossed.

The Champs-Elysees had been ravaged by the riots, and the stores that proudly displayed their costly contents had been singled out by the demonstrators, who managed to break through the thick plexiglass windows and loot millions of dollars of merchandise. Now metal grates and plywood covered the windows, and inside the shops plainclothes security men carefully scrutinized the people passing by, looking for any signs of trouble. They were equipped with communications systems that put them in direct contact with the CRS squads, who were poised like a coiled snake, ready to strike if called upon to do so,

Both of the officers were young—in their late 20’s or early 30’s. One, an attractive female with the build of a powerlifter, carried herself with a confidence that comes with having been there and done that. The other, a young man with a scar above his eye, was cut from the same piece of cloth.

“Were you in the thick of it last week?” I asked.

“Yes",” the female officer responded.

“How was it?” I followed up.

“It was,” she replied, laughing.

Enough said.

I pointed at the scar over the male officers eye. “Work related?” I asked.

He also laughed. “But of course,” he replied, a glint in his eye suggesting he was ready for more.

The vendor handed me my hot dog, and I turned to take my leave.

“Good luck tomorrow,” I said. “Stay safe.”

They thanked me, before moving on to place their order.

ACAB.

Maybe.

But maybe society needed such people to keep civilization from collapsing into chaos and anarchy.

I gazed at the flagship stores of such famous French companies as Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, their opulence masked by the barriers that they had erected between their goods and those they were trying to mesmerize into making a purchase. As I strode down the street, I passed a person lying on the ground, shivering from the cold and rain. In this person’s hand was a paper cup. The weight of the Euros in my pocket once again touched my conscience, and the cup was filled. So, too, was the cup of a man who sat in the cold, together with his dog.

The contrast between the wealth and the poverty was striking.

The graffiti on the walls of the stores called out Macron by name.

If there ever was a need for manifestations, this was it.

One could only hope and pray that the dance of democracy taking place on the morrow would send the necessary signals to the powers that be without causing harm to the participants on both sides, and the city they called home.

My daughter and I finished the five-kilometer journey to the Arc de Triomphe. We emerged from the underground passageway only to be confronted by one of France’s most famous monuments, commissioned to honor those who fought and died for France during the French Revolution and Napoleonic Wars. Today the monument bears the names of French battles and the Generals who fought them, and is home to the Unknown Soldier of the First World War. As my daughter and I walked around the monument, I noticed a cluster of heavily armed French soldiers off to the side of the monument. Walking closer, I noticed the badge on the beret, signifying a member of the Brigade Franco-Allemande, a joint French-German unit whose history dates back to 1989. The patch on the uniforms of the assembled soldiers read Operation Sentinelle, meaning they were part of an ongoing military presence inside Paris and other French cities maintained since 2015 to serve as a deterrent to terrorism. But in the aftermath of the October 16 violence, French President Macron had ordered tens of thousands of additional military personnel to be deployed in Paris and other French cities in order to provide point protection of important places and monuments, thereby freeing up police for riot control duties.

I walked up and engaged one of the soldiers in conversation. He was carrying the standard-issue HK416 F assault rifle, and wearing full body armor, his helmet strapped to his chest, looking oddly out of place amongst the tourists and sightseers who had gathered at the memorial. The soldier was friendly enough, answering questions about Operation Sentinelle and his role in reinforcing the Paris garrison in anticipation of manifestations scheduled for the next day. They weren’t riot police, he was quick to point out. They were soldiers, and they had a mission to protect the Arc de Triomphe from any harm.

I wished him well, and my daughter and I hurried to Notre-Dame, the final destination of our day’s journey. As if to reward us for our efforts, the sun broke free of the clouds, casting its light on the spectacular medieval Catholic cathedral and basilica situated on the Ile de la Cite. We were fortunate enough to make entry into the cathedral, freshly restored from the effects of a massive fire that gutted much of the structure in April 2019, before it closed for the day.

As my daughter and I exited the building and made our way to a nearby cafe for a bite to eat, we passed several vans bearing the Operation Sentinelle markings. A mix of soldiers and CRS police hovered nearby, keeping watch of the historic structure and its surroundings.

In the cab ride back to Versailles and our hotel, the moon made an appearance in the Parisian sky. Around us we could hear the sirens of convoys of CRS police positioning themselves around the city in preparation for what the morning might bring.

Note: The manifestations of October 24 saw more than 110,000 protestors take to the streets of Paris. Thanks to the presence of more than 70,000 French security forces deployed throughout the city, the protests were largely peaceful, with no repeat of the destruction and violence that had erupted the previous week.

On Sunday, October 25, the New Orleans Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Stade de France. Among the fans seated in the stadium will be a veteran CRS police officer and his son. He was right—the game will be more violent than the demonstrations, thanks in no small part to the dedication this officer and those like him have to respecting the citizen’s right to assemble in protest, while simultaneously safeguarding the city and its inhabitants from the excesses of human emotion.

ACAB—all cops aren’t bastards, after all.)

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