Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Peter Small's avatar
Peter Small
2d

Always remember Macron was put there by Rothchilds. He has a job to do!

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Shannon Holopainen's avatar
Shannon Holopainen
2dEdited

As a long time anti-neoliberal leftist who supports those in Paris desiring that the French government reform itself, cease funnelling money for schools and health into the NATO war on Russia - and who do not want to die for the banking-Epstein-Zionist elite grifters fighting their Russian citizen-soldier equivalents, who the French citizenry has no true quarrel with - I both very much enjoyed your rational, even-handed treatment of this stroll through Paris , and the fact that you have the time to write so well and not use enshittifying AI.

Apart from the culture-war theatre of misdirection by which Western governments try dividing us, setting us against one another as a useful distraction, while they launch their greedy, inhumane wars and grift off us all, if more good, ethical people across the political spectrum had your equanimity and passion, we could work together, as we have many more interests in common than we do with the grifting elite that neo-liberalism, mass, global deregulation (which destroys free markets under the guise of opening markets, using tariffs and anti-competitive protectionism for oligarchs and their corporations) who are incapable of sharing any goodwill toward their own populations, for we are just a means to a selfish end for them.

Working together, we could likely take back our democracies from the lobby-funded uniparties of the West.

I have a feeling that if Reagan were alive to see the moral result of what the neo-con/Friedmanite neo-liberalism that he allowed into motion, he would certainly have some regrets - especially seeing how it has destroyed US manufacturing and created monopolies in many sectors, along with a class of psychopathic oligarchs. Just as Reagan would have also had the morality to likely make a phone call - again - and stop the Gaza genocide. He also would not have pushed NATO toward Russia, and would have followed the path Nixon and Kissinger initiated of befriending China.

10 years ago, as a social-theorist trained in the broad Marx/Simmel/Durkheim/Weber tradition of social philosophy and political-economy, seeing the ethical backbone of someone like Ronald Reagan would have been unimaginable for me. But the grifters and Zionists who have destroyed the US Republican party, are now so corrupt and so without conscience that Reagan and Nixon/Kissinger before him stand out as ethically great men in comparison to the grifting, dissimulating actors who have ran the US since Bill Clinton. They at least cared for USAmerica more than their own self-interest and wealth.

Much of my solidarity with true US republicanism and the traditionalist ethics of conservativism has evolved thanks exactly to moral, courageous men like you, Mr Ritter, Chas Freeman and Colonel Wilkerson. In dark times, the good must stand alongside the good and throw off our more superficial cultural differences to wrest back our societies. As an Australian (in a deeply 'unserious' country) I thank you for all you do 🙏🏼🕊️🌹

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