Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
Oct 14Edited

Very important to support him in this time of European nazi dictatorship. Soon it will be totally impossible to do this brave thing you are planning to do.

But it is also allowed to be a little smart in this time of ai surveillance and bureaucratic suppression. Do not tell the world and the authorities what your next step is going to be and leave your iPhone and your new car at home if you know what I mean about that. Those psychopathic demons don’t deserve information about you being served on a silver plate.

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Polina U's avatar
Polina U
Oct 14Edited

Thank you for all you do, brave gentlemen!

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