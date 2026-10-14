Jacques Baud is a retired Swiss Colonel with an extensive background in military intelligence whose assessments regarding the Russian-Ukraine conflict drew the ire of the European Union, who subjected him to sanctions which severely restricted his movements (he is confined to Brussels, Belgium) and livelihood (he has had stringent controls placed on his ability to access his pension, and is denied the ability to earn an income.)

His story is a clarion call for the necessity of all freedom loving people to come to the defense of free speech, especially in the Europe of today, where free speech is under frontal assault. But this call also must resonate in the United States, where freedom of speech is an essential value which must be defended, especially when those nations that purport to share our values trample roughshod over them.

Last month I published an appeal for support for “Operation Free Jacques Baud”, where I announced my intention to travel to Brussels and interview this brave man.

You answered the appeal with your generous donations, and I have purchased the airline tickets for myself and a camera/light/sound crew of one to travel to Europe, and I have booked the hotel rooms.

The trip will happen, and I look forward to publishing the interviews as soon as they are completed.

I am writing to make one last appeal for support, not for the trip, which is fully funded, but for Jacques himself. I will be delivering an aid package for Jacques to help alleviate the impact of the cruel sanctions that have been placed on him and his family.

I will also be taking Jacques out to dinner after the interview.

I’m asking for your help in making the aid package as generous as possible (I’ve already received very kind donations to this end), and to allow me to buy Jacques the best steak dinner in Brussels.

I’m going to treat Jacques regardless, but I think it would mean a whole lot to Jacques and his family if I could say that the meal is courtesy of the many people in the world today who believe in him and support him as a champion of free speech.

Thank you very much for your kind and generous support of this effort.

I look forward to reporting back to you in full as soon as possible.

(Note: All donations received between the time of publication and midnight October 20 will be used in support of “Operation Free Jacques Baud”. After this time, incoming donations will be used to support other independent journalism projects.)

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