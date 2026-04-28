Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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tony rodas's avatar
tony rodas
8h

Scott,

I wish little Salome a quick recovery and a wonderful, happy , and healthy life. Congratulations to your daughter, son in law, you and your wife.

Bro, I cried reading your entire article. God bless you all.

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
8h

A very thoughtful/interesting and humble editorial. Thank you Scott.

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