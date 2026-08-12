New Analytical Products for Paid Subscribers
I've been looking for ways to reward my paid subscribers and attract new paid subscriptions. This new initiative will accomplish both.
I have decided to create a new section in my SubStack page where I would publish special analytical reports for paid subscribers only. This section, "Special for Cool Guys & Gals", will consist of two-three short unique analytical articles published weekly that touch upon the critical issues of the day, and a larger substantive report of a more strategic perspective published every month. This is my way of giving back to my paid subscribers, and providing an incentive for those who currently enjoy the access given to free subscribers to change their status. All subscribers can find this new section in the tab section at the top of my SubStack page.
Many individuals are not aware of how the United States and NATO created the conditions leading up to the war in Ukraine. Just as many believe official US false narrative that Iran is the chief source of terrorism while facts reveal it is the US and Israel with Saudi Arabia. Could you are your collages develop a fact sheet for these and other issues you discuss. Thank you Scott, I wish more people were exposed to your knowledge.
😀Big Thanks😃