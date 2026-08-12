I have decided to create a new section in my SubStack page where I would publish special analytical reports for paid subscribers only. This section, "Special for Cool Guys & Gals", will consist of two-three short unique analytical articles published weekly that touch upon the critical issues of the day, and a larger substantive report of a more strategic perspective published every month. This is my way of giving back to my paid subscribers, and providing an incentive for those who currently enjoy the access given to free subscribers to change their status. All subscribers can find this new section in the tab section at the top of my SubStack page.

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