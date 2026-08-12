Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Rick Gordon's avatar
Rick Gordon
7h

Many individuals are not aware of how the United States and NATO created the conditions leading up to the war in Ukraine. Just as many believe official US false narrative that Iran is the chief source of terrorism while facts reveal it is the US and Israel with Saudi Arabia. Could you are your collages develop a fact sheet for these and other issues you discuss. Thank you Scott, I wish more people were exposed to your knowledge.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
8h

😀Big Thanks😃

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