Kris Guerquin
17h

Regards to your Father, Scott!

In the late seventies or early eighties of last century two strange aircraft appeared in one military airfield in Poland. They were F-4 Phantom and F-5 Freedom Fighter. Later I learned that they were being sent from Vietnam to Soviet Union for evaluation and to re-create manuals, which were destroyed by Americans (or South-Vietnamese) in 1975. But Soviet Union was not so interested in this business and sent them to Poland. Polish authorities were eager to do so, but for the squadron of those aircraft from Vietnam. This was, of course, impossible due to lack of compatibility with East-Block standards. So those two aircraft were standing in the airfield behind fence. Unfortunately, one drunk (probably) truck driver crashed with the Phantom damaging its wing and making aircraft not flight-worthy. And the remaining F-5 was sent (for unknown for me reason) to the factory WSK/PZL Okecie in Warsaw. It found its place in the hangar used to maintain and store planes owned by factory and Instytut Lotnictwa (something like NACA in USA). Everybody which have access to this hangar were warned that we don’t even see this F-5 as it was secret. I was working that time as a Design Engineer on military turboprop trainer PZL-130 Orlik and was responsible for designing the canopy. My boss wanted me to look how canopy of F-5 looks like. The problem was to go through the bureaucratic barriers to get uncertain permission. Decision was to make this intelligence gathering by stealthy way. One Sunday, when hangar was without people, and especially without boss of the hangar, me, and other Engineer (working on cockpit ergonomics) were forced to climb wire fence to look closely to things of our interest. What surprised me was the easiness how it was possible to lift by hand very heavy canopy using a build-in lever. In my opinion it was “over-engineered”. The mechanism with multiple links and with multiple springs took so much space, that it would be possible to put other person instead. But it was working perfectly. Other interesting thing I noticed was the beautifully designed system of removing and replacing both engines. They were attached to the lower part of the fuselage and it was possible to remove them using nice cart. All systems (fuel, control, sensors, power, hydraulic and fire prevention) were coupled to the airplane automatically. I think that the process of replacing engines in the field could last 20 minutes.

Why I am writing this story? Well, it is possible that I was touching exactly the same aircraft as your Father. Yes, world is very small…

ShastaBetty
12h

Thank you Scott for those memories. You offer wise words in asking us all to spend more time with family and friends. I am 81 and often tell myself that I wish I had handled things differently. Yep, lessons learned, but too late.

I forget the year I visited the wall but it was 1980s. It was such a profound experience that I wrote this poem after visiting the wall and then added the last lines after we invaded Iraq :

I stood at The Wall and wept

Searching across the endless black length

Searching - A familiar name perhaps?

A friend from school?

A brother long not seen?

A neighbor’s child?

No, they were strangers – all,

So senselessly sacrificed in that far away jungle.

But at The Wall my soul met theirs long gone,

And I knew them – and wept.

No lesson learned there in that jungle

Just ego spreading its war machine

And souls now weep once more

For those lost in yet another war.

