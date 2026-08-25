Last week, Israeli aircraft bombed the Abu al-Duhur airbase in northern Syria, claiming it had intelligence of an imminent Turkish military buildup. Turkey denied any deployment plans and Syrian officials declared the site was being rehabilitated for Syrian use and that no Turkish base was intended. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly warned that Israel would not tolerate an expanded Turkish military presence in Syria.
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