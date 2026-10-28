Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Introducing Jacques Baud

Scott Ritter

Donate to Jacques Baud’s legal fund. Fund complies with EU regulations: click here or here.

Jacques Baud’s books here

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture