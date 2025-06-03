Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
8h

Beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Jimenez's avatar
Steve Jimenez
8h

Scott, you are a man of character, courage, and soul. Thank you for your uncompromising commitment to Truth. Your leadership is a great inspiration to others, myself included.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture