Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Casper's avatar
Casper
2d

Have a great and Happy New Year, Scott and all the good people! May all the bad be left behind in 2025! God bless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
skanderbeer's avatar
skanderbeer
2d

Happy New Year Scott !

Thanks for being a warrior for Peace and a proponent of understanding.

When I was 16 in 1975, I made friends with a Russian sailor aboard a ship docked in Boston. This was during one of the exchanges between the US and USSR. A so called thaw during the Cold War. I have great memories of how two humans can interact despite their governments’ enmity. I respect your writing for promoting this in the present and future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture