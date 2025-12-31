These two images date back to December 1988, the first New Year’s celebration that saw US inspectors living and working in Votkinsk, implementing the INF treaty.

This particular celebration was instrumental to my personal evolution as a human being, helping me transform from someone who viewed the Soviet Union and its Russian population as an enemy, to someone who understood that these same people posed no inherent threat to America, and that our joint future would be better served pursuing peace over conflict.

This experience is an aspect of “mental warfare”, where the tools used to shape thoughts and values are used for constructive purposes.

Here we are, some 37 years later, still struggling to overcome the burden of the Cold War.

But the fact that we are still here, and still struggling to fulfill the noble concept of peace on earth and goodwill toward mankind, is in itself a victory of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Happy New Year to my fellow Americans and all the people of Russia.

Victory (peace) will be ours!